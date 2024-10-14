Purnell's, which first opened on July 7 of 2007, quickly became a destination for diners in Birmingham and earned a Michelin star in 2008.

But in a statement released on Monday, Purnell's said it had been served its final customers on Saturday, October 12.

Chef Glynn Purnell, who trained with top chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, expressed his sadness over the closure, citing a combination of economic pressures and the ongoing challenges faced by the hospitality industry.

Glynn Purnell. Photo: Jack Spicer Adams

He said: “Purnell’s has been my proudest moment, and I am heartbroken to say that after 17 years we have served our final guest. It fills my heart with pride to say that Purnell’s was a roaring success from day one. It won every accolade going, from a Michelin star just a year after opening, to the Craft Guild of Chefs New Restaurant of the Year Award, and the AA Restaurant of the Year Award.

Purnell's. Jim Varney

"Purnell’s has been a place where I have had the privilege of working with some of the greatest talent I’ve ever known, and where I have trained people who are now working in some of the best restaurants in the world, from New York to Australia. However, the world doesn’t stand still. Things have moved on, and times have changed. In this current climate, no-one is bulletproof.

Purnell's

"I would like to thank everybody who has worked for me over the years. I have always had a team who are like family to me, who have worked with creativity, passion and enthusiasm to make Purnell’s the success it has been for 17 years. I’d also like to thank everybody who has ever eaten here and celebrated life here.

Glynn Purnell

"I’ve raised a glass with guests who have come through our doors to mark birthdays, graduations, first dates, weddings, anniversaries, and many more life events, and I’m thrilled that they chose Purnell’s for all those occasions.

Purnell's. Photo: Jim Varney

"Plates by Purnell’s on Edmund Street in Birmingham and The Mount by Glynn Purnell in Henley-in-Arden remain open for business as usual, and I will be devoting my time between these two establishments. I’m excited for the future and the next steps in my journey; this isn’t the last you’ve heard of the Yummy Brummie. I'm truly honoured to have played my part in the culinary history of this great city.”