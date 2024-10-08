I waited two years to watch Peter Kay in Birmingham – and it was fantastic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That's some doing in front of a 15,000-strong capacity audience at Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

But Kay has a knack of making his show feel like a chat, with many a laugh along the way.

I bought my tickets for the Better Late than Never tour two years ago. In fact I almost missed it as I'd forgotten the date was looming.

Kay thanked everyone for their patience and joked that all mobile photography and filming was banned because he didn't want to spoil it for fans coming to his show in 2032.