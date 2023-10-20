Family pay tribute to 'doting' grandfather who died in Birmingham collision

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

The family of a man who died in a collision between three vehicles this week have paid tribute to the 47-year-old.

Jason Scott died in a three-car collision in Birmingham on Monday.
Jason Scott died following a crash on Pershore Road in Birmingham, when the Seat Ibiza he was in collided with two other vehicles at around 12.35am on Monday.

Mr Scott was sadly confirmed dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

In a statement on Friday his family said: "In loving memory of a doting son, father, grandfather, brother and husband. Taken from us too soon."

The collision happened a number of minutes after the Seat had failed to stop for officers at around 12.35am on Belgrave Middleway. The vehicle was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We'd ask people not to share any footage on social media, out of respect for the families involved and not to compromise the investigation.

"Anyone with information can call the Collision Investigation Unit police on 101 quoting log number 77 of 16 October."

