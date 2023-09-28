Iconic Ringway Centre to make way for 1,750 flats

The Ringway Centre off Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

At a packed council meeting, protesters against the demolition turned up in orange T-shirts and a placard which read ‘Save Smallbrook Ringway Centre’.

Plans for the development on Smallbrook Queensway, put forward by developer Commercial Estates Group, received fierce criticism with as many as 140 objections from residents’ associations, ward members, MPs and heritage groups.

In a final plea to Birmingham’s planning committee, city architect John Christophers, on behalf of the ‘Save The Ringway Centre’ group, said: “We care about the future of this city and this application must be refused for our heritage, our homes and climate.

“Its iconic, sweeping curves embody the confidence of this city, the centre of the motor industry in 1962. The 20th Century Society has it at the top of its at-risk list, nationally.

“Also, the proposed flats are nearly all one and two-bed but half of Birmingham’s needs is for three and four-bed. The public benefit on housing is not substantial, it is slight.

“As for climate, this mammoth demolition and construction project would release many more tons of carbon into our atmosphere right now. Put simply, the greenest building is the one that already exists.

“In conclusion, the public, heritage bodies, commentators and 31 eminent signatories have condemned these proposals. Mr chair, you have both the legal right and duty to reject these deeply-flawed plans. It is surely the wrong scheme at the wrong time and it is certainly in the wrong place.”

In response, Geoffrey Yap, joint chair of the Birmingham Chinese Festival committee, spoke in favour of the demolition. He said: “When I see the Ringway Centre I see a symbol of Birmingham, which was a car-dominated city. We no longer want this. In 2023, the city will be very different.

“It’s not super-diverse and we need to be safer, greener and easier to move around. My community is embracing this vision for Birmingham and we want to see the concrete barrier between the city centre taken down.

"This proposal will make Southside and Chinatown part of the city centre again. People will be able to safely walk to us day and night and families will be able to live in and support our businesses and our city’s economy.

A CGI of the towers as seen from outside Grand Central and the Bullring. Photo: Handout

“As a proud adopted Brummie of over 50 years, I want our city to look forward and not back and to have a legacy of change.”

Also in favour of the plans, Councillor Jack Deakin said: “This site at the moment is quite architecturally ugly.

"It’s unsustainable for living or office use and I think the site has a really fantastic offer for those needing or wanting to live near a central public transport network or in the city centre.”

Councillor Gareth Moore said he had concerns surrounding car parking and disruption caused by the demolition, but welcomed the rebuild.

Fellow councillor Lee Marsham said: “I’ve never had much love for the Ringway, it improved once the [Commonwealth] Games wrap was added, however, I get that some people love Brutalism and I note that Historic England has no objection.

“It builds homes in a central location and opens up access to Southside, rather than using those horrible urine-smelling stairs next to the old Debenhams so, in balance, this is worthwhile.”

Elsewhere, Councillors Colin Green, David Barrie and planning chair Martin Brooks were against the apartment block plans going ahead, citing issues surrounding the lack of three-bed properties while also damaging Birmingham’s heritage.

However, plans were passed by the city council planning committee in an narrow vote of seven to six in favour of the development.

James Shimwell, head of residential development at CEG, who has worked on bringing this city centre development to life, said: “We are delighted with today’s decision to approve the redevelopment of the Smallbrook Queensway buildings as it allows us to deliver 1,750 new homes on Birmingham’s best-connected brownfield site.

“Our proposals will transform the gateway to Southside – creating safer public places and drastically improving the pedestrian links between New Street station, Digbeth and Smithfield. New public spaces will revitalise the area, attracting new visitors and boosting local businesses.

“Over the last decade, we have managed an investment of over £20 million into Birmingham, transforming our Alpha Tower and Tricorn House buildings and creating the highest quality business communities.