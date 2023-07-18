Operation helps to take nuisance bikes off park land

Officers from West Midlands Police worked to take nuisance bikes off of parkland

The West Midlands Police operation across the Woodgate Valley, Bartley Green and Quinton areas of Birmingham saw three motorbikes seized, a stolen moped recovered and people reported for offences including driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and other driving offences.

The force said it had conducted the operation in the area on Sunday after listening to concerns raised by residents in community meetings about problems with off road bike riding.

It also said officers would be out in the next few weeks to continue to deal with issues raised around anti-social behaviour and people riding motorbikes in public open spaces.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Yesterday we seized three motorbikes and reported a number of people for driving offences during an off road bike operation in the Birmingham area.

"At recent local community meetings, you told us that there were problems with off road bikes in the Woodgate Valley, Bartley Green and Quinton area of Birmingham.

"We listened to your concerns and have teamed up with the force’s off road bikes team and the drone team, and conducted an operation in the area on Sunday 16 July.

"But we’re not stopping there and will be out during the coming weeks to make sure that we continue to deal with the issues you have raised.

"It is illegal to ride any motorbike in public open spaces such as parks, play areas and on pavements. If a rider is caught using any type of off road motorbike or quad bike and causing a nuisance to others they are liable to prosecution and the vehicle will be seized.

"There will be no let-up in our efforts to combat anti-social biking as we head into the summer.

"If you have any information about bike-related anti-social behaviour in your community, report it online via our website, call 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.