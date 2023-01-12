New arrest in Boxing Day nightclub murder probe as police renew appeal for photos and video

Cody Fisher

West Midlands Police said the 18-year-old, from Erdington, was arrested just before 7am today and is being questioned over the killing of the "gifted" footballer.

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed on the dancefloor while out with friends at the Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth, and died at the scene.

He had previously played for Stourbridge, Bromsgrove and Stratford Town, with the latter club retiring his number 23 shirt.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

“If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation.”

Two men – Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham – have been charged with murder. They are due to stand trial in July.