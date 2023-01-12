Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New arrest in Boxing Day nightclub murder probe as police renew appeal for photos and video

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody Fisher at a nightclub on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher
Cody Fisher

West Midlands Police said the 18-year-old, from Erdington, was arrested just before 7am today and is being questioned over the killing of the "gifted" footballer.

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed on the dancefloor while out with friends at the Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth, and died at the scene.

He had previously played for Stourbridge, Bromsgrove and Stratford Town, with the latter club retiring his number 23 shirt.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We know lots of people at The Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

“If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation.”

Two men – Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham – have been charged with murder. They are due to stand trial in July.

A third man has been released on police bail as the investigation continues.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News