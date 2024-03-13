Wolverhampton team wins gold award in contest dubbed 'the Olympics of wound care'

Sister Ann Harvey, Sister Rachael Longdon and Sister Emma Lewis established the clinic at New Cross Hospital six years ago.

They were “thrilled and proud” that the team, which also includes Sister Chrissie Duley and staff nurses Liz Blything, Ann Haynes, Jenny Potts and Cayte Hopton, scooped the innovation in surgical site infection accolade in the Journal of Wound Care Awards 2024 event at The Imperial War Museum in London.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust team was put forward by Muskaan Khosla, senior clinical fellow in breast care, who was impressed at the service being offered.

Around 500 patients a year use the clinics which run twice a week in the outpatients department at the hospital and are available for anyone who needs help and support with any aspect of their wound care following breast surgery.

Ann, who has worked for the trust for 18 years and in outpatients for eight, said: “A group of us nurses identified the need for this type of clinic and that’s how it came about. We wanted to be able to give the best, timely support possible to patients after their surgery, knowing that wound care can cause anxiety after an already significant event.

“We are so thrilled and proud to have been recognised with a gold award – and still slightly shocked by it all as well.

“Muskaan put us forward and she has been a wonderful support because she is as passionate about the clinics as we are.

"We knew we were shortlisted and would come away with an award but to get the gold was out of this world, especially as we were up against international teams.

"It will take us a while to come back down to earth!”

The Journal of Wound Care Awards was open to individuals, teams, organisations, societies, companies, charities and government organisations whose work has made a huge impact to patients’ lives around the world over the last year.

Seni Mylvaganam, clinical lead for breast services, added: “The dressings clinic initiative has been an invaluable addition to the breast service and rightfully a spotlight has been placed on this innovative service.

“A need was identified and through initiative and endeavour it has significantly improved the support provided to post-operative patients and enhanced the experience of the patient journey.

"The service and our patients are very thankful and I look forward to continuing to work with and support the breast dressings team as we look to build on this success and continue to strive for excellence in the care we deliver.”