Pictures show why health inspectors took action to close Walsall food store after finding mouse droppings

A1 Halal Meat on Caldmore Road reopened on February 28, after owners undertook a thorough cleaning process in the store.

The meat seller was forced to close after environmental health officers visited the store on February 22 and were greeted with mouse droppings not only on the floor, but also in trays and containers used for herbs and spices.

A1 Halal Meat has reopened following a period of forced closure

Droppings and nesting materials were also found in a chest freezer along with multiple access holes and gaps identified throughout the premises.