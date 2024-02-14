Amy Sharkey, who works at New Cross Hospital, was inspired to take on a career in nursing after seeing the care given to her 90-year-old grandmother, Winnifred Jones, who was told she had bowel cancer seven years ago.

Amy, 38, has almost completed her Level 5 degree and is halfway to becoming a fully qualified nurse.

And her hard work is paying off, as she has recently been hailed with an award after being named Apprentice of the Year 2024 at the The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

Amy has been hailed with an award in recognition of her hard work

Amy, who is from Wednesfield, said: "I struggled when I was younger trying to juggle three jobs and looking after my children. I always knew I wanted to be a nurse and when my nan had to have major operations, I knew I wanted to specialise in stoma care.

“This is my passion and I’m living it. I want to provide the care that was given to my nan by the team at RWT.”

In the hopes of helping as many people as she can, Amy has recently began working on weekends to offer support to patients post-surgery and facilitate faster discharge.

Amy's family, including her 16-year-old son, Luke, and her grandmother, watched her being honoured with the award.

Luke said: "Myself and my siblings are extremely proud of our mum. We have seen the hard work and determination she has put into the role – even at home.

“This has inspired me in my own development in my decision to join the British Army this March. She has helped me throughout my journey.”

Louise Nickell, group director of education and training at the trust, added: "Amy has had a journey that is inspiring. Having started her working life outside of the NHS, Amy quickly developed an innovative role within the colorectal department as the first apprentice in that team.

"After developing teaching aids to train staff, Amy teaches stoma care to new staff, nurses, and doctors, which recognises her skills, knowledge, and experience. Patients love her.

"I can’t wait to watch Amy flourish and develop even further."

Amy’s colleague, Louise Ryder, clinical nurse specialist at the trust, nominated her for the award.

She said: “Amy has a real passion for stoma care and is always looking for ways to expand her role to improve patient experience and outcomes.

“Amy believes strongly in staff education and teaches on new starter study days. She has also put herself forward to present at the West Midlands Stoma Nurse Conference to encourage and inform others.

“Amy also arranged and did a sponsored walk up Snowdon for Bowel Cancer UK where she raised almost £500. Amy is an excellent teacher, advocate, and role model for the department and all our patients sing her praises, as do we.”