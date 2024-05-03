Police called to burglary find 1,200 cannabis plants at Walsall property

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to the premises in Wednesfield Road, Pleck, at around 2.15am on Wednesday following reports of a burglary.

Upon entering the site, a suspected cannabis grow formed of around 1,200 plants was found.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "(The plants) have been removed and will be destroyed following forensic examination.

"No one was found at the property and investigations are continuing".

Anyone with information about the cannabis grow should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/439318/24.