'Deeply distressing': Calls for more help as number of suicides in the Black Country rises

The latest available data from the Office for National Statistics show 194 people took their own lives in the region in 2022, prompting calls for more cash investment in programmes to support those with poor mental health.

In Walsall, Wolverhampton and Sandwell there was a slight rise in cases. The issue now attracts 3,000 helpline calls every month in the Black Country alone.

Sandwell recorded 34 deaths in 2022 up from 27 in 2021, and in line with 2020 at a rate of 10.9 per 100,000 people in the three-year period.

Walsall also recorded 34 deaths up from 16 in 2021, with 24 in 2020 at a rate of 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people in the three-year period.

Wolverhampton recorded 24 deaths up from 15 in 2021, with 17 in 2020 at a rate of 8.2 deaths per 100,000 people in the three-year period.

In Dudley there 21 recorded deaths down from 25 in 2021, with 37 in 2020 at 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people in the three-year period.

In Staffordshire 81 deaths were recorded in 2022 down from 87 in 2021, with 91 in 2020 at 11.1 per 100,000 people in the three-year period and above the England the rate of 10.7.

Interim Chief Medical Officer at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Dr Jayanth Srinivas said: “The rise in suicide rates is deeply distressing. We are actively addressing this through collaborative efforts across Dudley, Walsall, Sandwell and Wolverhampton focusing on various health and risk factors.

"We're employing real-time surveillance data, extensive suicide prevention training for healthcare professionals and have launched a Suicide Bereavement Support Service. Our 24/7 Black Country Mental Health Helpline is receiving about 3,000 calls monthly and our Sanctuary Hubs in each borough provide crucial, immediate support.

"Our approach is holistic, working with multi-agency partnerships to enhance mental health and wellbeing, raise awareness and encourage help-seeking especially among high-risk groups. We’re tackling factors that increase suicide risk and urge anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek urgent help."

Mandy Poulson, of Walsall and District Samaritans, said: "Our vision is that fewer people die by suicide and as a branch we are saddened to see an increase in the number of recorded suicides in our area.

"Suicide is not inevitable. It should be preventable and we hope that by talking to us that it helps to alleviate suicidal thoughts and feelings. Reading this latest report endorses the need for our service in Walsall."

Mental health voluntary groups have welcomed the Government's new £10 million prevention strategy, but want more cash to catch struggling residents before they hit crisis point.

In addition the NHS has received £2.3 billion extra a year to help an additional two million people access mental health support.

*Anyone in need of support can call the Samaritans on 116 123, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.