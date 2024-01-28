Pop-up vaccination clinics busy as health chiefs battle rise in West Midlands measles cases

Due to an increase in cases the Black Country Integrated Care Board and Vaccination UK staff set up five pop-up vaccine clinics in Bilston, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Claire Yell, from Kinver, had the MMR injection

At Wood Lane Community Centre, in Greets Green, West Bromwich, 38 people had booked appointments while others came in off the street, keeping the NHS team busy as soon as the doors opened at 9am.

Among those arriving for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was Claire Yell, aged 45, of Kinver, made a 30-mile round trip to get her dose and said: "I'm a healthcare professional and with the recent measles outbreak I wanted to make sure I was immunised.

Ajay Bhatoe, aged nine, at the clinic in Greets Green, West Bromwich

"I had my first MMR dose in 2005 as I didn't know if I'd had the jab as a child because it wasn't showing on my immunisation records. I thought I'd get up to date and get my second dose."