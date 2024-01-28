Pop-up vaccination clinics busy as health chiefs battle rise in West Midlands measles cases
Dozens of Black Country families flocked to temporary walk-in clinics to get their measles, mumps and rubella jabs as health chiefs combat a rise in cases.
Due to an increase in cases the Black Country Integrated Care Board and Vaccination UK staff set up five pop-up vaccine clinics in Bilston, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton on Saturday.
At Wood Lane Community Centre, in Greets Green, West Bromwich, 38 people had booked appointments while others came in off the street, keeping the NHS team busy as soon as the doors opened at 9am.
Among those arriving for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was Claire Yell, aged 45, of Kinver, made a 30-mile round trip to get her dose and said: "I'm a healthcare professional and with the recent measles outbreak I wanted to make sure I was immunised.
"I had my first MMR dose in 2005 as I didn't know if I'd had the jab as a child because it wasn't showing on my immunisation records. I thought I'd get up to date and get my second dose."