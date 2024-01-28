Cathryn Russell's world came crashing down when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 26.

Now aged 30, she was invited for a routine cervical cancer screening, also known as a smear test, when she was 25 as part of an NHS programme.

Cathyrn had put off having the test for a year but was encouraged by her loved ones to book an appointment.

Just a fortnight after the screening, her results came back with abnormal cells, with some cancerous cells detected.

Following further checks, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Prior to the smear test, Cathryn suffered with irregular periods, but hadn't experienced any symptoms and so struggled to come to terms with the news.

She said: "I think at first, I didn’t take it in at all. It felt like I had been hit by a train.

"My mum had to read the diagnosis out to me repeatedly to make it feel real. All I kept thinking was, 'where do I go from here? I am so young and have all my life ahead of me'."

Alongside ongoing hospital treatment, Cathryn had a trachelectomy, a surgery for early-stage cervical cancer which removes the cervix, consequently impacting her ability to conceive.

She was later told she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), but has this under control with medication.

Cathyrn said she can't thank the staff at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) enough for helping her through a tough time.

Sandeep Gosall, Gynae-oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at RWT, supported Cathryn from her diagnosis.

She said: "One in three women do not take up their cervical screening invite. It is through this screening that abnormal cells and cancers can be detected at an early stage.

"Cathryn attended her smear, her cancer was diagnosed early, and treatment was successful.

"NHS England has pledged to eliminate cervical cancer in the UK by 2040 and this can only be done if more awareness is raised to highlight the importance of the screening programme."

Cathryn – who is officially negative for high-risk HPV and has received a clear smear test after five years – has now urged other women to come forward for their cervical screenings when invited to.

She added: "Please go for your smears. The nurses have seen it all and it may be embarrassing for you but it’s normal for them. It is over within five minutes – and that could save your life.

"Be kind to yourself. If you are invited, do not put this off – let 2024 be the year of your smear. You can do this ladies."

Cervical screening is a test to check the health of the cervix and help prevent cervical cancer. It is offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64.

Cervical cancer is considered one of the most preventable cancers if detected early through screening.

Symptoms of cervical cancer according to the NHS