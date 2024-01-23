Black Country NHS staff to give behind the scenes glimpse into daily life

Between 8am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, NHS staff in the region will post photos and videos to social media to showcase a typical day in the life.

Across the 24-hour period, the spotlight will be on a variety of staff including district nursing, patient transport, community pharmacy, primary care, NHS 111, the ambulance service and urgent and emergency care.

Organisations taking part include Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, Dudley Group NHS Trust, Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Richard Beeken, chair of the Black Country Urgent and Emergency Care Board, said: "Collaborative working across the health and care system is a vital part of managing pressures year-round, and especially during the challenging winter months.

"Our teams across the Black Country are working tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure patients have access to high quality services in the right place at the right time, delivered by the right professional.

"Documenting 24-hours in healthcare gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase some of the fantastic initiatives in place across the Black Country to help people stay healthy at home, avoid attendance at hospital where possible and help to get people home quickly with the right care and treatment.

"Everyone has a part to a play this winter and with demand on services higher than ever, it has never been more important that people to choose the right health service for their needs.

"This could be your local pharmacy for any minor illnesses, using NHS 111 online if you require urgent medical advice but your condition is not life-threatening, and only calling 999 in life-threatening emergencies."

Local authorities across the region will show their support on the day by sharing the posted content.

For more information, follow the hashtag #BlackCountryHealth247 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.