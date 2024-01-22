NHS Trust accused of breaching waiting list guidelines by not counting 'long waiters'

The trust's breaching waiting list guidelines came to light after a leak about the practice of not recording 'long waiters' normally.

Excluding 'long waiters' helped Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals report zero patients waiting more than two years for treatment during most of last year.

Cases which "pop up" as two-year waits are temporarily removed before health chiefs review whether cases are data errors or if they can be seen within a month.

Sandwell and West Birmingham (SWB) NHS Trust chief operating officer Jo Newens admitted to the Express & Star that the "long waiter" pop-up practice is not standard.

She said: "In appreciation that the process to manage pop-ups is not a standard process, we requested an internal audit to give us assurance that it is in the interests of our patients.