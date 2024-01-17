Wolverhampton Council has called upon residents to come forward for the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) jab, which offers protection against the infectious disease.

Measles, which can be passed along through coughs and sneezes, can spread rapidly among communities such as schools and could lead to serious problems if it reaches other parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain.

The call for vaccines comes after it emerged that the number of people in the West Midlands with measles has reached its highest since at least the mid-1990s.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, confirmed however that no cases had been reported in Wolverhampton to date.

She said: "We have seen an increase in measles cases across the West Midlands and we want to raise awareness and encourage those who have not had both doses of their MMR vaccine to get protected as soon as possible.

"Although there haven’t been any cases of measles reported in Wolverhampton at this time, this is a very infectious disease and we want to ensure residents come forward for their MMR vaccine so they are protected.

"Anyone who has not had two doses of the MMR vaccine should ask their GP surgery for a vaccination appointment. To see if your child is up to date with their MMR vaccines, check your child’s personal child health record, known as the red book, or contact your GP."

Symptoms of measles include high fever, sore, red and watery eyes, coughing, sneezing, aching, a blotchy red/brown rash which appears after initial symptoms and feeling generally unwell.

Those who contract the disease remain infectious until at least four days following the onset of the rash and should therefore stay away from nursery, school, university, work or other group activities.

John Denley, Wolverhampton’s director of public health, added: "Anyone with symptoms of measles should stay at home and phone their GP or call the NHS on 111 for advice, instead of visiting the surgery or A&E, as this will prevent the illness spreading further.

"It is important to get medical advice if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system and have been in contact with someone with measles.

"The best way to prevent measles in the first place is by getting both doses of the MMR vaccine, which is both safe and effective. If you do not use any pork products, there is a version of the vaccine, called Priorix, which has no pork ingredients, and you can request this from your GP."

For more information about the MMR vaccine, visit nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/mmr-vaccine.