The clinics aim to help ensure children aged 12 to 16 are up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jabs.

Measles is a highly infectious disease which can lead to serious complications such as severe lung infections and inflammation of the brain.

It also damages and suppresses the whole immune system, meaning children can be left much more susceptible to catching other illnesses.

It can spread quickly among communities, particularly schools, if children have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine.

All children are invited for their first MMR vaccine through the NHS when they turn one.

The second dose is given when they reach three years and four months of age.

Having two doses of the vaccine provides the best protection against MMR, and adults and older children can be vaccinated at any age if they have not been fully vaccinated before.

A series of pop-up clinics offering the MMR vaccine are taking place across the Black Country for 12- to 16-year-olds who haven’t yet had two doses.

The clinics are being hosted in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and Sandwell on the following dates:

Wolverhampton:

• The Health Hub, Mander Centre, Wolverhampton, WV1 3NH, January 20, 9am-2.30pm. To book an appointment call 01902 200077.

Dudley:

• Fens Pool Community Centre, Tennyson Street, Brierley Hill, DY5 4HY, January 20, 9am-1.30pm. To book an appointment call 01384 431712.

Sandwell:

• Wood Lane Community Centre, Wood Lane, West Bromwich, B709PT, January 27, 9am-1.30pm. To book an appointment call 0121 592 1110.

Walsall:

• South & Central Locality Hub, Birchills Street, WS2 8NF, January 27, 9am-1.30pm. To book an appointment call 01922 902035.

The clinics will be staffed by trained healthcare professionals from the NHS and Vaccination UK, who specialise in childhood vaccinations and follow all necessary safety protocols.

Parents and carers who are unsure if their child is up to date with their routine vaccinations can also check their status at the clinics.

Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinics.

Dr Fiona Rose, local GP and clinical director for quality and safety for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Measles can easily spread between unvaccinated people and can be very serious, so it is important that parents make sure their children are protected.

"The safest and most effective way to prevent measles is to ensure your child is fully vaccinated with MMR vaccine.

“It’s understandable that parents may be worried about getting their child vaccinated, however the MMR vaccine is one of the most studied vaccines in the world, with millions of doses given every year – it is safe for your child, and will protect them, their friends and the wider community.

“It’s never too late to come forward and our pop-up clinics are a great opportunity for children aged 12 to 16 years to get vaccinated if they have missed a dose, so please do book an appointment as soon as you can.”

Parents who are unsure if their child is up to date with all their routine vaccinations can also check their child’s Red Book (personal child health record), check the NHS app, or contact their GP practice.