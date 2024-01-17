Football brain injuries case at High Court

Lawyers representing more than a dozen players appeared in the court for the first hearing in their claims against the Football Association, the Football League, the Football Association of Wales and the International Football Association Board.

Lawyers for the Stiles family have previously claimed the sporting bodies did not take adequate action to reduce heading the ball in training and during matches. They have also alleged that on-pitch assessments of players showing symptoms of concussion are “not fit for purpose”.

The issue was pushed by the family of West Bromwich Albion legend Jeff Astle, whose dementia was linked to playing football.

Mr Stiles died in October 2020, aged 78, having suffered from dementia and was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head.

At the preliminary hearing, the court heard up to 75 players could eventually be involved the legal action against the bodies.

A further hearing in the cases is expected later this year.