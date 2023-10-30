Former Cannock car park to be transformed into £6m care home for adults with complex needs

The former Avon Road Car Park site in Cannock will be transformed into a care home for adults with complex needs. Photo: Cannock Chase District Council.

The 33-bedroom care home will be built on the former Avon Road Car Park, opposite the Asda supermarket, which will create around 100 new jobs when the home opens.

National health care provider Exemplar Health Care will own and operate the home once built and is funding the £6m investment, while Midlands-based company Deeley Group employed as the constructing firm for the project.

Work on the new three storey building which includes communal living space, sensory bathrooms, a therapy room, car park and gardens, is expected to start shortly.

The land had been earmarked for sale in the Cannock Town Centre Development Prospectus and planning permission was granted to Deeley Group earlier this year.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Tony Johnson said: "This is a very welcome investment into our town centre and fulfils a real need within the Cannock community for complex nursing care that allows people to be independent yet have their complex healthcare needs well supported - and in a location close to amenities.

"We are delighted that Deeley Group and Exemplar Health Care have shown confidence in Cannock and decided to invest in our town centre, attracted by Avon Road Car Park’s inclusion in our prospectus launched a few years ago.

"The prospectus outlines land in the town centre available for development and complements work underway to create an exciting new leisure hub around the theatre and nearby Church Street as part of the £20 million Levelling Up Fund support from the government announced in 2021."

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of the Deeley Group, said: “This development will transform a redundant brownfield site into an important nursing home which will provide vital care for people living with complex needs in Cannock.

“This will be the fourth development we have worked on in partnership with Exemplar Health Care and we are proud to be creating this new care home which will also contribute to the wider regeneration of Cannock town centre.”

Charlotte Lloyd, director of Commissioning at Exemplar Health Care, added: "Our aim is to make every day better for the people we support. We do this by focusing on maximising their independence, building everyday living skills and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

"It’s our ambition for the home to be a place where our residents can be part of the community, whether through work placements, local events or volunteering."