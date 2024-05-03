Gary O'Neil has his say on latest Wolves transfer

On July 1, the midfielder’s loan from Manchester City will become permanent for just £4.3million.

So far making 30 appearances in an impressive maiden season in the Premier League, O’Neil is pleased to get the deal done early.

“I’m delighted that it’s all done,” the head coach said.

“He’s played an important part for us this season. He had to be patient initially because he didn’t have a pre-season and he wasn’t fully fit when he came – and Joao and Mario did exceptionally well.

“He had to wait for his time and we’ve had to find ways as well to get him into the team as well as those two – so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add him for next season.

“He’ll be a good signing for the club. At a good age with really good hunger in the way he works every day.

“He’s excellent for the culture of the place and is a good shift in the right direction. He’s a great signing for the club in more than what he’ll give on the pitch.

“I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s been around the training ground.

“He’s played quite a bit but probably not as much as he’d want, but certain players are really high maintenance and take up a lot of your time as you constantly nudge them in the right direction, whereas I don’t spend much of my time worrying about what Tommy Doyle is going to be like in training or the game.

“He’s a really good one to have in the group.”

Considering the small transfer fee, City will also hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause for any profit Wolves make on him if he is sold.

Alongside that, City also hold a buy back clause for a set fee, that can only be triggered in the next two summer transfer windows, including this summer.

If triggered, the 50 per cent sell-on clause would not be included and Wolves would make a very healthy profit on the player.

“It’s very good value, you don’t see many players moving for that, that are capable of starting in the Premier League,” O’Neil added.

“It’s a good deal for us and we’ve already had a really good season out of him.

“It’s a very good deal for the club and how much of a good deal it is depends on me, Tommy and trying to help him improve.

“But I’m really pleased with the progress he’s made so far.”

As well as his qualities off the pitch, Doyle has added plenty on it with his technical ability in possession.

The England under-21 international has impressed with his range of passing and has added a new dynamic to the Wolves midfield this season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “He’s a really humble guy. He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group.

“He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s an ideal player that I think Wolves should be signing.

“I’m not one for comparing players, but he’s probably as close to Ruben (Neves) as we’ve got in the group with his passing range and his ability to strike dead balls.

“Tommy has a different range of passing, so whether we’re playing against a team who dominate the ball or if we’re going to have a lot of the ball, across our midfielders, we’re really fortunate to have them."