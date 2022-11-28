Thank you poem for Wolverhampton hospital staff who looked after terminally-ill patient

Staff nurses Rachael Pope and Kelly Kammes, Sister Amy Woods and staff nurse Rachel Hickman with the signed card

Lenna Donaldson has pancreatic cancer and has recently been on Ward C24 at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Lenna’s daughter, Esther Donaldson, penned the poem 'Thanks to Ward C24', which has been framed and presented to the ward, in recognition of the efforts of staff there.

Esther Donaldson, left, penned the poem to thank staff at New Cross Hospital for the care they gave her mother Lenna, right

In the seven-verse poem, Esther, whose mum also has complications with her condition, mentioned staff who had looked after her.

Lenna, who used to be a social care worker in Bilston, was on Ward C24, which looks after renal medicine and surgical patients, for three of her six weeks at New Cross.

Esther, who works with homeless people in Wolverhampton, has been writing poetry since she was 10 and often marks special occasions with a poem, but this was a first.

She said: “I want to say a massive thank you to the staff on C24 as they should be pleased and heartened to know that when they go home after their shift, they really do make a difference.

"They have touched the lives of my mum and I at the worst possible time.

“Not only were they very attentive to mum’s needs but also generous in allowing me to come in every morning to dress mum, and they did really well to help accommodate her dietary needs.

“The ward is a very good example of the standards the hospital is striving for.

"The standards of the staff are amazing and we want them to know they are appreciated. We have seen at first hand how hard they work and they should know they’re special.”

Esther bought four tubs of chocolates to C24 staff on behalf of her mum, who sent a thank you card to staff.

Amy Woods, Sister on C24 said: “We’re very grateful that people think of us in this way. It’s lovely to be appreciated and this patient was a pleasure to look after.

"She was so grateful for everything we did for her.”

Kelly Kammes, one of the staff nurses who looked after Lenna, said: “Lenna is a wonderful person. We took flowers and a card to Compton Care just to say we’re thinking about her.”

Thank you Ward C24

Here's a simple poem, Just for me to say,

How wonderful you all have been During my hospital stay,

C24 will forever stand out As a fantastic place,

You helped me feel at ease, So comforted and safe,

Thank you to Helen, Kelly and Amy too,

And Calvin, Yanna and Sunita, And Doctor Ritzenthaler too,

Thank you to all the staff Whose names I can't recall,

My gratitude and appreciation, Extends to one and all,

Your compassion, support and warmth Really is second to none,

It will be cherished and remembered Even though I've moved on,

You allowed my family to spend time with me And that means so much,

You really are all angels With a very special touch,

I wish you all success, good health And endless happiness,

Take pride in all you do C24, Because you really are the best! With Love, Lenna Donaldson