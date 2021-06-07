Main work to start on £40 million revamp of Walsall Manor A&E

The A&E is being revamped.

The upgrade of the emergency department will see a new two-storey urgent care centre created and the existing A&E refurbished.

Construction of the main phase of the build can now get under way following the completion of early works.

Health chiefs say the redevelopment of the outdated unit is crucial to ensuring the hospital can cope with increased demand anticipated over the coming years.

Hospital bosses are expecting 10,000 extra patients a year to attend the Walsall hospital when neighbouring Sandwell General is downscaled as the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital opens in Smethwick next year, while there is also the treatment backlog caused by Covid to contend with.

The development is being delivered by Tilbury Douglas Construction and also includes a children's emergency department, paediatric assessment unit and acute medical unit. Access for ambulances has also been improved.

How the new A&E will look.

The new centre is being built next to the existing A&E, which will be used to provide additional support space.

It comes as the hospital was said to be "on track" towards making significant improvements to its medical services following criticism from the Care Quality Commission in March.

Work is expected to take around a year to complete.

Russell Caldicott, executive director of finance and performance at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the Manor, said: “This is fantastic news for patients, staff and visitors. It builds further upon the multi-million pound developments for Integrated Critical Care and the Neonatal Unit, giving the trust the estates infrastructure to cope with future healthcare demands.

“As a local resident, I am delighted that we have been able to secure support from national and local system colleagues for this substantial investment into urgent and emergency care at Walsall.”

Chief operating officer Ned Hobbs said: “A five-month programme of enabling work has now been completed during which time we’ve seen the widening of the blue light route for ambulances as well as mine workings carried out and the installation of more than 460 piles to support the steel frame.

“The new ambulance parking area outside the old emergency department entrance has also been completed.