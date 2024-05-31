New Chapter For Summit Garage in Dudley

Which is why today the directors are informing their valued customers and partners of a significant business direction change.

Summit Garage Directors

After careful consideration the company is moving away from the MG Motor UK New Car Sales Franchise.

This decision allows Summit Garage (Dudley) Ltd to serve its customers better, by focusing on Approved Used Cars and top-tier Aftersales Services, including official MG Warranty, Servicing, and Repairs.

This shift aligns with the business’ core values of integrity, reliability, and customer satisfaction. By specialising in Approved Used Cars and Aftersales Services, they aim to enhance the overall customer experience.

Director James Pittaway said: “Summit Garage has been a family-run business for generations. Now managed by John and Nick Newey, along with myself since 2019, we continue to prioritise outstanding customer service.

“With a rich history tied to the Rover and MG brands, Summit Garage remains enthusiastic about both new and classic models. In 2019, we embarked on a significant refurbishment, expanding our showroom from a 4-car to a 10-car display and relocating our workshops. This project involved local businesses, reflecting our commitment to our loyal customer base.

“As we move into 2024, we have decided to shift our focus from new MG car sales to enhancing our Approved Used Car department and aftersales services.”

Summit Garage (Dudley) Ltd are grateful to MG Motor UK for their partnership and support over the years. They remain appreciative of the collaboration and the opportunities it has provided.

The change will be seamless and their dedication to delivering excellence remains unchanged. The team is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and satisfaction in every interaction with Summit Garage.

James added: “We remain an official Service, Warranty, and Repair center for MG Motor UK, equipped with the latest technology and fully trained MG technicians. Additionally, we are expanding into a multi-franchise Used Car supplier, offering a unique 15-month warranty on all Approved Used Cars.

Summit Garage Dudley, circa 1989

“Our customers also benefit from becoming Summit Garage Premier Members, enjoying additional discounts and priority booking. We are grateful for the trust and support over the past 79 years and look forward to continuing this legacy. Visit our website or showroom, have a coffee and see for yourself. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

For any questions or further information, please visit the website or showroom at 413-415 Himley Road, Lower Gornal, Dudley, DY3 2RA. Or speak to one of their team on 01384 259555.