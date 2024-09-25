Sandwell College October Open Day

Sandwell College plastering

Ten great reasons to come in and see us in person:

1. There are more than 100 different courses for you to choose from. In just a few moments you can discover which subject and qualification – from BTEC to T Level – will suit you

2. With an above national average success rate, and a richly diverse and inclusive student community in a state-of-the-art campus, you will see why Sandwell College is such a great choice for thousands of school leavers.

3. Bespoke facilities offer you an inspiring and stimulating environment with specialised equipment, including an e-sports lab and STEM skills centre, real aircraft and top-level fitness suite, recording and film studio, fashion and photography studios, hospital ward, hair and beauty salons, dog grooming and animal care room, for you to get some hands-on experience.

4. Explore behind the scenes and visit our teaching spaces and social areas, libraries and learning centres, sports facilities and gym.

5. We give every 16-18 year-old student a free bus pass for unlimited travel, as well as evenings and weekends

6. Worried about your Maths and English GCSE results? Every year we help hundreds of learners pass their resits while they’re studying their main course and make a real difference to their futures.

7. Whichever industry you're looking to get into, we can help you gain the work experience on your CV to enter your chosen sector.

8. Every student is personally guided to reach their full potential and overcome any barriers to learning, through 1-to-1 mentoring, study and careers coaching and additional needs support.

9. Speak to our Student Union team in the Student Village area about activities you can get involved in, sports teams you can join, plus London trips and shopping and eating discounts.

10. Applications are now open for you to join us in September 2025 so it’s the perfect time to make your future plans for when you leave school next summer.

To find out about how to make your dream career come true, make new friends and create memories for life, book your visit

