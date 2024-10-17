The Witch Elm Markets are back for their All Hallows event!

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event. Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her unique crystal necklaces and free-standing crystals. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography and her intricately designed pendulums.

Alternative accessories.

Get ready for spooky season with these alternative accessories! The bag ladies will be keeping us warm with their crocheted cardigans and hand warmers, Knotcraft will be there with her stunning statement piece necklaces and Blue Moth Shop have bags in a variety of sizes and fabrics to suit any style.

New sellers for All Hallows.

We have these amazing sellers joining us for their first ever Witch Elm event! Mother of Gremlin will be there with her guardian gremlins, Blue Beard Art will be joining us with his nature and folklore themed pen and ink artworks, and Crafted in Chaos will be there with her colourful and spooky stickers, paintings and pins.

Witchy Supplies.

And of course, there will be witchy essentials so that you can restock your altar! Anne will be joining us with her selection of second hand occult and special interest books, The Soul Order will be bringing her beautiful selection of crystals and Patternorium will be bringing her protective Witch Balls, hand crafted Wands and variety of witchy designed notebooks.

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafés and shops surrounding the event it’s the perfect way to spend your spooky weekend! Stay up to date at mandercentre.co.uk.