West Midlands Metro Expansion: A New Era for Connectivity and Local Employment

Now we are looking for more local people to join our team – and among the opportunities available is the chance to become a tram driver.

West Midlands Metro is set to introduce nine new stops with the upcoming Dudley extension. This development highlights how we are committed to

enhancing regional connectivity and fostering local employment opportunities.

Join West Midlands Metro and Make a Difference

Driving Local Talent

We take pride in our focus on hiring from within the local community. Over 83% of our employees are local residents, reflecting our belief that local talent is pivotal in driving the future of our network. By joining our team, you can play a crucial role in connecting communities across the region.

Enhancing Regional Mobility

The addition of nine new stops is more than just an expansion, it's a transformation of how people move within the West Midlands. Enhanced connectivity means easier commutes, reduced travel times, and better access to key areas for everyone - from daily commuters to occasional travellers. This expansion is poised to bring substantial benefits to local businesses, schools, and community hubs, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

Comprehensive Training for Success

We understand that the success of our network relies heavily on the skills and dedication of our tram drivers. That's why we offer comprehensive in-house training programs designed to equip our employees with everything they need for a successful career. Our training ensures that each tram driver is well-prepared to handle the responsibilities of the job, providing safe and reliable service to our passengers.

Join Us and Make a Difference

At West Midlands Metro we offer competitive salaries, with tram driver pay starting at £26,500, rising to £30,100 after just 12 months. Benefits include a generous pension, annual leave and free travel on the West Midlands tram and buses network for you and your partner.

Comprehensive Training for Success

What do you need to be successful in this role?

A full, clean driving license which has been held for a minimum of 12

months.

You must be 21 years old or above due to our insurance requirements.

Demonstrable ability to stay calm within a pressurised environment

whilst dealing effectively with customer expectations.

This isn't just a job - it's an opportunity to be part of something bigger. By becoming a part of our team, you can contribute to the region's growth and connectivity.

Ready to drive the future of West Midlands Metro? If you're passionate about making a difference in your community and eager to start a rewarding career, we want to hear from you. Join us in this exciting expansion and help enhance connectivity for communities across the region.

Become Part of the West Midlands Metro Team

For more information on roles available with West Midlands Metro visit: West Midlands Metro