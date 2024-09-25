Central Saint Michael's Open Days

Central Saint Michael's Results Day Success

Here are our top 10 reasons why you should come and meet us:

1. Incredible growth: From just 200 students and 13 staff at the very start, to 1000 students and over 40 staff. We now offer more than 30 different qualifications

2. New learning facilities: £5.1million invested in our Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre, featuring electrical and mechanical labs, digital computer labs and the Black Country’s first ‘festo suite’ to prepare our students for the digital future in production and new technologies.

3. Amazing Alumni: Our former students are now working for the NHS, BBC and UK Government, or building professional careers with global companies including KPMG, Deloitte, British Aerospace & HSBC.

4. Ultra-modern environment: A place where you feel safe, valued and listened to, and part of our diverse cultural and vibrant student community.

5. Pastoral support: Our mentors guide you through regular one to-one support sessions, pointing you in the right direction to get any help you may need.

6. Free travel: Free bus pass for all our students

7. Career solutions: Our careers team are here for advice on everything to do with your future, support with your UCAS applications and CV writing

8. Become President! Get involved with our Student Union for student council meetings, Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, trips to London, sports teams, and more!

9. Taste of independence: Central Saint Michael’s already has a university campus feel. Our students visit Paris and tour Warner Brothers Studio, as well as organising cultural events.

10. Industry experience: Our learners are mentored by top law firms and complete work placements in pharmacies, opticians, dentists and accountancy firms.

One World Celebration

