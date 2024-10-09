Dudley College of Technology Open Day Saturday 12th October 2024
Want to learn more about college life? Join us at our Open Day!
Published
Visit our brand new Animal Studies Centre and meet Megan McCubbin from Springwatch
Experience life as a performance student in our theatre, dance studios, music booths, sound studios and special effects make up room
Chat to our tutors and students about our range of courses
Tour our exciting facilities and see where you’ll be studying
Find out what travel, finance and student support we offer
Find out how to apply for September
Join us on Saturday 12th October 2024, 10am - 2pm