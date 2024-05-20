May Half Term Free Activities at the Mander Centre

Head to the Mander Centre this half term for some great free to enjoy activities. From Wednesday 29th to Saturday 1st the lower mall will feature build a brick Creation stations, crazy golf and table tennis, all for free!

Build a Brick Creation stations return after great success in 2023, what can you create?

Can you get a hole in one on the Crazy Golf mini course, play against your family and friends for free and see who has the best shot!

Fancy a game of table tennis? The Olympics are calling your name, have a practise on the free to play table.

All the activities are free to do, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With lots of cafés and shops to also enjoy it’s the perfect way to spend your half term.

Plus check out the Street Stories Augmented Reality Art works on display and across the city in conjunction with Enjoy Wolverhampton. Head to the Hammond Gallery now in the Community Hub on the lower level by Bonmarche and immerse yourself in local works of Art!

Stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the Centre at Mandercentre.co.uk.