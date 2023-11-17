German Doner Kebab is set to launch Doner Fest in Wolverhampton with half price Kebabs

During Doner Fest, the premium kebab restaurant at 63/64 Queen Street, will be offering up a feast, with all its mains at a 50% discount.

The restaurant will also host live music from a ‘Doner DJ’ setting a party mood with classic hits to celebrate the iconic kebab.

Doner Fest will run all day between 21-22nd of November at GDK Wolverhampton for all dine-in and takeaway orders.

GDK is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, highquality taste sensation that has made it the go-to place to enjoy a kebab. Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs combine premium, lean meats imported from Germany and fresh, locally sourced salads, served in our world-famous toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.

The brand now has over 130 restaurants in the UK alone, as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the country.

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “We are delighted to bring the Doner Fest to Wolverhampton and celebrate the incredible history of the kebab which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

“During the festive event customers will be able to enjoy our signature kebabs for half price, providing an affordable opportunity for anyone to join the doner festivity and try our game-changing kebabs.

“GDK has been revolutionising the kebab across the country, offering great tasting food in a relaxed modern setting and we are looking forward to welcoming the people of Wolverhampton to our upcoming Doner Fest.”

Valid only at GDK Wolverhampton. Offer valid for dine-in and takeaway only between 21-22nd November 2023. Offer is valid for 50% off on mains only.

German Doner Kebab, or GDK, is revolutionising the kebab around the world and has become one of the fastest-growing fast-casual dining brands. Driven by an uncompromising focus on quality and an innovative approach to traditional kebabs, GDK offers a premium dining experience around its unique blend of authentic Middle Eastern street food and modern, contemporary formats.

Since its inception, GDK has been developing exceptional products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovative signature sauces, and distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread. Our gourmet kebabs are made using only the best, premium quality ingredients, sourced from the best suppliers – from our lean, succulent meats from Germany and handmade bread from Dubai to the freshest locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown rapidly to over 150 restaurants across the UK, continental Europe and the Middle East, and is now rapidly expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.