Willenhall school where pupils 'love learning' is hailed as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Beacon Primary School on Davis Road, in New Invention, in Willenhall, was given the rating after a visit by the education watchdog in February.

Inspectors noted in their report that pupils were "excited" to attend the school and said they feel "happy and safe".

Senior staff and pupils celebrate in one of the school's 'permanent learning zones'

The school's curriculum also earned high praise as it was described as being "rich" and "vibrant", with reading a "high priority".

The report added that staff were "highly skilled" and show "genuine respect and interest" when talking with the children.