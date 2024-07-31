Wednesfield primary school where pupils 'greet visitors with a smile' celebrates improved Ofsted result

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy on Graiseley Lane has celebrated the positive result after an inspection by the education watchdog in June.

It was the school's first Ofsted visit since joining the St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company in 2020.

Inspectors noted improvements had been made since its last inspection in 2018, where teaching was criticised and staff were found to not assess pupils' progress accurately.

Staff and pupils at St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy are celebrating the postive Ofsted result

In their report, they said a "completely new curriculum" is now in place at the school and pupils now receive a "high-quality education".

Youngsters were found to be "safe and happy" and know that being kind is "the most important thing to be".

Pupils were also said to "greet visitors with a smile" and enjoy taking parts in clubs on offer including dodgeball and wheelchair basketball.