West Midlands charity rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Adoption Focus CEO Anna Sharkey said: "Congratulations to everyone associated with Adoption Focus for continuing to work so hard to provide an excellent service for children and adopters. The consistent Outstanding ratings we receive from Ofsted are a validation of your commitment to providing the best possible outcomes.

"We’re very grateful to our adopters who provided feedback for inspectors, via interviews and via questionnaires, and to our staff, trustees, panel members, volunteers, and local authority colleagues who made time to contribute to the inspection process."

The full report is available to read online via the Ofsted website.

Adoption Focus is an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rated adoption agency and Triangle Project is an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rated independent fostering agency. They operate across the whole of the central England region, from Cheshire across to Lincolnshire in the north, down to Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire in the south. For more information about their services, please call them on 0121 779 0891 or visit adoption-focus.org.uk.

