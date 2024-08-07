Wolverhampton primary school which has been on 'journey of improvement' celebrates Ofsted turnaround

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

SS Mary and John's Catholic Primary Academy has officially moved up the ranks after the education watchdog paid a visit at the end of April.

Inspectors found there were "caring relationships" between youngsters and staff at the Caledonia Road school which are "underpinned by kindness and mutual respect".

The report noted the school had been on a "journey of improvement" and praised the work of the newly appointed headteacher, Krystyna Bickley, who had already had a "positive impact".

SS Mary and John's Catholic Primary Academy. Photo: Google

Pupils were found to take part in a range of clubs including football, choir and bhangra dance and have "many opportunities" to take on leadership rolls including 'school councillors', which sees them organise charity fundraisers.

The school – which is part of the St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company – was described as being "inclusive and diverse" and received praised from inspectors for welcoming pupils from different cultures and faiths.