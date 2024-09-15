Bilston primary school where teachers want pupils to be the 'best they can' praised by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The education watchdog visited Bilston Church of England Primary School in July and found it continued to be "good", a result it has maintained for almost a decade.

In their report, inspectors noted that the "well-being and care" of pupils was at the heart of the Albany Crescent school.

They found leaders have "high ambitions" for every youngster and want them to be the "best they can be".

Staff and pupils at Bilston Church of England Primary School celebrating the Ofsted inspection result. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Inspectors praised the school for the support given to pupils who speak English as an additional language and said lessons were "calm and orderly".

The report further noted the school had employed a speech and language specialist to support children, such as those joining partway through the year, which allows them to "quickly catch up".

It also made reference to the "extensive range of activities" on offer to youngsters including trips, visits and after-school clubs.

The support given to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was concluded to be "effective", with staff found to know these children and their families "very well".

While inspectors found the school's curriculum "clearly identifies" the knowledge and skills pupils should learn in most subjects, it was said that in "some foundation subjects", it was not as clear.

Teachers were praised for having "strong subject knowledge" and said to use assessment well and adapt teaching to meet the needs of school goers.

However, it was said at times the support given to youngsters in their learning was "not as effective as it could be".

Overall, Ofsted found Bilston Church of England Primary School continues to be a "good" school, having previously received the ranking upon its last full inspection in 2015.

Headteacher Gary Gentle said: "We are delighted that our recent inspection recognised the many positive features to our work.

"We are a school where all pupils matter and where we have high ambitions for every pupil who attends our school.

"Our staff work hard to make sure that all our pupils thrive, working in partnership with our parents, carers and governors.

“Bilston CE Primary is a very special place, and I thank everyone involved in making the school a continued success."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, passed on her congratulations to school staff for the Ofsted result.

She said: "This is a very positive inspection for a school that has been consistently good for the last decade, and I would like to congratulate Gary Gentle and everyone at Bilston Church of England Primary on their continuing success."

Since the school was inspected in July, the Government announced it will scrap one-word Ofsted judgments, meaning schools will no longer be labelled "outstanding", "good", "requires improvement" or "inadequate".