Nursery where children are 'emotionally ready to learn' gets 'Outstanding' Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Birchfield Prepcare Nursery, based in the grounds of Birchfield Prep School near Albrighton, received a visit from the education watchdog on September 5.

Inspectors were impressed with the nursery and its 21 members of staff who care for children from six weeks old to five years old all year round. The nursery benefits from the school's facilities including a gym, library, computer room, dance studio and outdoor swimming pool.

Leaders at the centre, which is registered for 65 children, were commended in the report where the nursery was rated 'Outstanding' across the board and in all categories, namely the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The report said leaders are "diligent and driven to make continuous improvements" to the nursery and "have an expert understanding of child development and use this to break down the essential knowledge and skills that children need to gain in each room".

The 'Outstanding' rating is an upgrade on the nursery's previous 'Good' rating which was given after an inspection in 2019.

The latest Ofsted report said: "Leaders and staff have an extremely high ambition for what children can achieve as they progress through each of the five rooms. This means that all children are fully equipped with all the essential skills and knowledge they need to succeed with their next development milestone and when they start school.

"The curriculum is precisely mapped out so children can continuously build on what they already know understand and can do. Leaders work closely with the onsite school to provide pre-school children with an extended curriculum to expand on the already excellent repertoire of learning experiences within the nursery.

"This includes participating in music sessions, physical development activities and experiencing languages in addition to English. During the pre-school year, leaders arrange for children to eat their lunch each day in the school hall with reception children.

"Children confidently embrace this new experience and understand the expectations during the lunch routines. They display exemplary manners.

"Leaders and staff are skilled in supporting children's emotional development and this plays a key part in their curriculum. They have bespoke settling in arrangements for each child. This includes when they start the nursery and when they move rooms. This ensures that children can form strong attachments with staff and are emotionally ready to learn."