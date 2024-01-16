Castlechurch Primary School on Tennyson Road received the second-best rating possible after more than 13 years of being rated 'requires improvement' and 'inadequate'.

The rating came after the school's first inspection since joining the Children First Learning Partnership.

Elizabeth Goodyear, headteacher at Castlechurch Primary School, said: "We are thrilled with the results of our most recent Ofsted inspection, and pleased the report acknowledges our determination to provide a broad and ambitious curriculum for our pupils.

"A huge thank you goes to our dedicated staff, members of the Local Advisory Board and our close network of partner schools who form part of the Children’s First Learning Partnership."

Castlechurch caters to 283 pupils, aged between three and 11, with the report noting the pupils' confidence and eagerness to learn.

The report said: "Pupils are keen and confident to share their ideas but also respect and listen to others.

"They value the interesting lessons and trips the school plans to help them gain first-hand experiences of the topics they are learning."

CEO of the Children Learning Partnership, Abigail Rourke, also took the chance to congratulate the school's improvement, saying they are proud of the changes that have been made.

Abigail Rourke said: "We are extremely proud of Castlechurch’s recent inspection.

"We would like to thank the whole team for their hard work and dedication and for creating a happy school that pupils love."