Staffordshire school launches 'groundbreaking' natural curriculum and wins special award
A school has launched a 'groundbreaking' Natural Curriculum designed to take learning beyond the classroom walls and into the great outdoors.
The specialist curriculum at Landywood Primary School, in Great Wyrley, is destined to leverage the school’s extensive grounds, which feature forests, playgrounds, an amphitheatre and open fields – with an aim to enhance education through nature-based experiences.
According to the school, The Natural Curriculum is 'crafted to enrich student well-being and foster holistic development through outdoor education'. It will cover a broad range of subjects from science and art, to maths and students will engage in hands-on activities that promote learning about local wildlife, environment, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.
Stamping the school's commitment to making sure pupils have an enriched learned experiences that doesn't just seat them in classrooms, a special event on Wednesday featured special guest Sarah Seaman, popularly known as The Muddy Puddle Teacher, who presented the school's trophy for excellence in outdoor learning.