Watch: Oldbury residents have their say on Sandwell Council plans to cut back bin collections

The concerns come after changes announced by Sandwell Council to the regular weekly bin collections to a fortnightly system in a bid to save £20 million over the next including by reducing the amount of bin waste material that is incorrectly sent to landfills.

The borough was ranked as having one of the worst recycling rates in the country, with the council saying that having to dispose of the waste was more expensive than recycling it.

Now, residents in the borough have shared their concerns at the move as we visit Oldbury, saying that making the collections fortnightly will 'only add to the issues'.

Queency Kaur, owner of Queen's Fish Bar in Langley High Street, said: "I think it is going to impact a lot of people.

"The household rubbish is already too much, especially for those with kids in the house. I think it is going to cause a lot more waste pollution, people are already putting their waste on the road and obviously, it causes flies. I think it ends up making the environment worse."