College launches community digital bus

This innovative project will see CEDRIC (acronym for Creating Engaging Digital Resources in the Community) touring the local area, working with local hard to reach communities as well as providing essential IT upskilling to local businesses.

Taking the lead on the LSIF Digital strand, Halesowen College purchased the bus through funds under the ‘Essential Digital Skills’ remit, with the key aim of responding to local skills improvement plans, by investing in new facilities and courses.

CEDRIC is central to this and will support the priorities outlined by the West Midlands Combined Authority; to target key sectors that are crucial to the region's growth; to promote the existing training and education provisions while also investing in new facilities and courses; to fulfil employer demands for essential workplace skills and digital proficiency.

With its eye-catching design that captures the college’s familiar swoosh, CEDRIC, will play a crucial role in achieving these objectives, travelling throughout the area to bring digital capabilities to local communities and businesses.

The project, led by John Murray, Director of Operations & Stakeholder Engagement, will deliver digital and IT upskilling sessions, ensuring that local people and local businesses can enhance their skill-set and stay competitive in the digital age.

John Murray said: “In collaboration with our colleagues across Colleges West Midlands, I have led the two digital workstreams of the West Midlands LSIF Project.

“The aim is to address digital poverty in harder to reach communities, helping residents to navigate our online world and to master the basic digital skills needed for employment. Expect to see Cedric around the Black Country, in partnership with local community groups, providing a drop-in service.

“CEDRIC is equipped with laptops, tablets and VR equipment and will provide a friendly informal environment in which to learn. Staff will help people with basic digital questions and applications, show them how to use devices they already own, show them how to stay safe online and signpost anyone who wants to explore further learning in the digital sector.”

A number of contractors worked on the bus to overhaul it and bring it to its full glory.

Lee Palmer of L J P Electrical Contractors, was pivotal in the bus restoration and worked to ensure that the bus met the college’s expectations, collaborating with a Pete Walker of Pat-Man 24/7 and Toby Dilks of Tall Tobys to deck the bus out with neutral colours and suitable lighting to make the bus a functional learning environment.

Halesowen based print company, JPL Print & Design which specializes in the production of litho, and digital printing, produced and installed the high-quality creative wrap that brought the college’s vision to life, symbolises its creativity and innovation, while showcasing JPL Print & Design’s capabilities in large-scale installations.

Mark Kay of JPL said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Halesowen College on this project and JPL are very proud to have been part of the transformation 'CEDRIC' has received.”

Jacquie Carman Principal and Chief Executive at Halesowen College said: “This project really has been a full team effort, allowing us as college to work with some great partners that have supported us throughout. We are very passionate about education and CEDRIC has been designed to widen education participation across our area. Over the coming months we look forward to welcoming people on board CEDRIC for a fantastic learning experience.”

If you spot CEDRIC displaying the college’s signature swoosh, let us know where you saw it by tagging the college on social media at #HalesowenColl. We would love to hear your stories and experiences with CEDRIC!

For more information on CEDRIC and how you or your business can engage with Halesowen College, contact the college on 0121 602 7777.

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor