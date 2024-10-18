From Wolverhampton to global design ace

David Odusanya worked in brand design for sportswear giant Nike for 23 years, ultimately ending up as Vice President of Global Brand Design and Global Football (soccer) Design.

In that role he headed up creative teams globally, working on football World Cups and Olympics, as well developing new stores across the globe and masterminding memorable international campaigns.

Originally from Sheffield, David now lives in San Diego, California, as he concentrates on a new venture alongside a fellow former Nike colleagues using design to elevate the brand of world-leading sports people.

Looking back at his career, David has never forgotten the impact the University of Wolverhampton had on his formative years, having studied Communication Design at the University between 1988 and 1991.

Speaking as part of the Every Story Has a Start campaign to shine the light on some of the University’s most amazing alumni, he said: “I was interested in design and looked at many schools and universities in London and across the country.

“The University of Wolverhampton stood out to me as they were offering a course that was new to the curriculum around communication design.

“It turned out to be an amazing course and set me on a journey to a life I could never have dreamed possible.”

The University introduced David to design agencies in London and he landed a job at one of those when he finished his studies in the Midlands, where he designed the logo for Hanna-Barbera.

He went on to work for Reebok, focussing on T-shirts and apparel, before being recruited by Nike to join their growing team.

“My very first job at Nike was to create a new logo and identity for the Denver Broncos American Football team. That was a big deal as they had never changed their uniform. Unbelievably, in the first season of wearing the uniform we had designed, they went on to win the Super Bowl for the first time.

“Nike was an incredible experience from start to finish. It was a privilege to lead and work on all of the huge campaigns.

“The University of Wolverhampton taught me problem solving, communication, illustration and advertising so when I joined Nike I had an understanding of all aspects of the role. That was crucial to my eventual success.

“My career and my life have been amazing. I never thought I’d be living in the sun in San Diego doing a job I love.”

The University's Every Story Has a Start campaign features high achievers from the world of literature, business, sport, film and the arts, including a New York Times bestselling author and a visual effects specialist with Oscar winning pedigree.

All of the half a dozen alumni who feature have flourished since their time at the University.

The campaign is brought to life through advertising around the West Midlands, including at train stations and bus stops, as well as through social media.

Professor Ebrahim Adia, Vice-Chancellor at the University, said: “We are a University with a proud spirit of social mobility and equipping our graduates with the real-world skills they need to have extraordinary careers.

“David is an excellent example of someone who has enjoyed tremendous success since leaving us and he has been good enough to stay in touch and even to come back to guest lecture to our current students.

“Every Story Has a Start has been a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on just some of the incredible, world-leading talent we have produced right here in the West Midlands.”

By Sean Wozencroft - Contributor