Housebuilder helps Stafford school buy new sensory equipment

Flash Ley Community Primary School has purchased various items for the room after being given a £200 contribution from the company, which is building two, three and four-bedroom homes at Victoria Place, off Ranshaw Drive in Stafford.

The school, in Hawksmoor Road, also used some of the money to help pay for a number of picnic benches to allow the children to eat their lunches outside in good weather.

Lisa Marie Harrison, Sales Advisor at Victoria Place, visited the school when the school during its ‘kings and queens day’ as part of an educational project, to hand over a cheque and deliver a large bag of sweets for every class.

Teacher Kyla Young, who dressed up as the Queen of Hearts for the day, said: “With the donation from Ashberry Homes we have been able to buy more specialist equipment for the intervention room at the school. The room is a quiet space for the children, whether they have special needs or not, where they can go and have a ‘brain break’ and effectively chill out if they get overwhelmed in any way.

“The new picnic benches we have purchased are made from recycled plastic and come in fabulous bright colours, which the children love. Some of the money we got from Ashberry Homes went towards buying these seats which allow more children to sit outside at break time. Not every child wants to run around so it provides an alternative for those youngsters.

“I drive past the Victoria Place development every day on my way to work and it is great to know that we have the support of such a large company, which is active in the local community. We would like to thank Ashberry Homes for its incredibly generous donation and want their staff to know that the money has gone to very good use.”

Lisa Morris, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “It is lovely to hear that that our contribution will help provide sensory equipment for the intervention room where children can go to de-stress and find peace and quiet, and to help buy picnic benches where the children can sit outside and enjoy the outdoor environment.

“As a local housebuilder, we are pleased to have established such a positive relationship with a school which is just a mile from the new homes we are providing in Stafford.”

By Amy Dodson - Contributor