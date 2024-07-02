Wolverhampton teacher who bit balaclava-clad pupil during 'grapple' on bus is struck off

Farah Belkhelfa claimed she had acted in self-defence when trouble broke out on the last day of the spring term in 2022 at Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard that the foreign language teacher boarded a bus on April 8 and ended up confronting a group of students, described as '10-15, if not more', who were "shouting extremely loudly at the back".

The panel heard: "She stated that this included students from the Academy who were shouting 'Hi Miss Belkhelfa!'. She stated that she was feeling extremely uncomfortable given the level of noise and the attention on her, and asked why they were shouting so much. She stated that a couple of seconds after, she could hear a [REDACTED] wearing a balaclava shouting expletives at her.

"She stated that it was difficult to ignore, as the large number of students and shouting came across as extremely intimidating, so she stood and told them that she could sanction silly and confrontational behaviour, even if it was outside school. Some of the students kept repeating that she could not do this as they 'did not wear the uniform'."

In a bid to identify one of the pupils, the 29-year-old then tried to remove a balaclava from one of the pupils, referred to as Child A, 'with force' which 'pulled Child A's head forward' and led to a "physical grapple" between the two.

A witness described footage of the incident as showing “almost a headlock of Miss Belkhelfa pushing and shoving the youth, and although [Child A] may not be seen as blameless, the videos showed an altercation with a number of students present".

The panel said that her actions could ‘potentially damage’ the public’s perception of a teacher and could have put the child at risk of injury.

Another witness - who tried to split the pair up - said that the child in question was quite aggressive, grabbed Miss Belkhelfa's throat, saw some students crying and others encouraging and filming the fight.

The witness also said that the first thing Miss Belkhelfa told her after the incident was: "I screwed up."

In a statement, Miss Belkhelfa said that she bit the child's shoulder and pushed them with her foot so they would let go of her. She also claimed she had difficulty breathing as the student had pressed their arms against her chest, believed their hands were around her neck, grabbed her leg and shouted that they would punch her.

She also said she did not believe that Child A was a student at the school where she taught, but students from where she taught were included in the group.

During the school's investigation two years ago - in May 2022 - Miss Belkhelfa said the reason she tried to remove the student's balaclava was to identify them because if they were a student then sanctions could have been issued.

Describing the teacher's actions as "inflaming an already tense situation, and placing Child A and others observing the incident at risk", the panel found Miss Belkhelfa to have acted inappropriately.

They added: "Having intervened, given the reaction of the children, at that point, Miss Belkhelfa ought to have recognised that she was not equipped to manage the challenging behaviour of the children and retreated. Instead of doing so, Miss Belkhelfa sought to remove Child A’s balaclava, making physical contact when it was unnecessary to do so, and thereby inflaming the situation.

"Whilst she may, thereafter, have acted in self-defence, it was her action in grabbing Child A’s balaclava that initiated the sequence of events that followed."

No further action was taken by the police but her employment came to an end, and, although the professional conduct panel acknowledged that she admitted her choice was wrong and she was remorseful, they said she did not acknowledge the impact her actions had on others and agreed that they placed child A at risk of injury.

She has been banned from her profession, prohibited from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England. But she will be allowed to apply for the 'prohibition order to be set aside' in May 2026.