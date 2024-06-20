Summer term starts with a bang after Willenhall school gets 'good' Ofsted status
Summer term for pupils and staff at Willenhall's started with a bang after it retained its 'good' Ofsted status.
Plus
Published
The inspectors latest visit to the site in Furzebank Way in Short Heath found that the improved school is doing well and the lessons are helping the children to learn key skills, knowledge and facts.
Their report states: "Lodge Farm Primary School continues to be a good school. It is a community of happy pupils and adults. The school actively promotes and celebrates aspiration and diversity. The school plans its curriculum effectively to ensure all pupils enjoy learning and learn well.