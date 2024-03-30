'Chaotic' nursery lands 'inadequate' rating in damning report - 'intensive support' pledged

Tick Tock Day Nursery in Old Hill, Cradley Heath, which has 65 children on its roll, was handed the damning rating after a visit by Ofsted in November last year.

In their report, which was published earlier this month, inspectors found that children were "not always" given adequate supervision to ensure their safety.

They noted that some parts of the day were "chaotic", in particularly making reference to lunchtimes where some youngsters were left to sit without food because staff had "failed to retrieve their packed lunches".

Inspectors further found that staff did not manage the behaviour of children "appropriately" and that "outbursts" of negative behaviour go "unnoticed".

The report however acknowledged the Halesowen Road nursery was facing a "challenging time" and referenced "significant" staffing issues.

Tick Tock Day Nursery in Old Hill. Photo: Google

It added that workers are "under pressure" and spend their time directing agency staff or carrying out routine tasks.