Grand opening of school's new wellbeing centre
There were plenty of 'hip hip hoorays' when pupils at Stafford Grammar School celebrated the grand opening of a new facility geared towards aiding good mental health.
Guests at the opening of the onsite wellbeing centre included the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Victoria Hawley, who cut the ribbon at the event.
Other civic dignitaries included the Mayor of Stafford Councillor Andy Cooper and Mayoress Judy Cooper.
The ground floor features learning support facilities to cater for the diverse needs of pupils some of whom speak English as a second language, additional educational needs and those simply seeking a quiet space to read.
There is also an upstairs sanctuary area for anyone feeling overwhelmed or struggling with anxiety or sensory issues. This zone has soft lighting and comfy seats, offering a refuge where students can recharge their batteries.
The Burton Manor Road school has a pastoral team which provides support and a listening ear to help children to flourish academically and realise their full potential.