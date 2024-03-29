Grand opening of school's new wellbeing centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Guests at the opening of the onsite wellbeing centre included the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Victoria Hawley, who cut the ribbon at the event.

Other civic dignitaries included the Mayor of Stafford Councillor Andy Cooper and Mayoress Judy Cooper.

Staffordshire High Sheriff Victoria Hawley at the ribbon cutting ceremony with head Nick Pietrek, Mayor of Stafford Councillor Andy Cooper, mayoress Judy Cooper and pupils

The ground floor features learning support facilities to cater for the diverse needs of pupils some of whom speak English as a second language, additional educational needs and those simply seeking a quiet space to read.

There is also an upstairs sanctuary area for anyone feeling overwhelmed or struggling with anxiety or sensory issues. This zone has soft lighting and comfy seats, offering a refuge where students can recharge their batteries.

The Burton Manor Road school has a pastoral team which provides support and a listening ear to help children to flourish academically and realise their full potential.