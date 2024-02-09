Wolverhampton church school where 'love flows' praised by religious education body

Staff and pupils at St Martin's Church of England Primary School, in Bilston, are celebrating the outcome of their recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

The inspection evaluates how effective a school is in delivering a high-quality, distinctively Christian education.

Inspector Beverley Roberts paid a visit to the Wallace Road school – which is part of St Martin's Multi Academy Trust – in December, where it was found that pupils were "extremely gracious" and "polite".

It was noted that leaders were "passionate" in their drive to ensure "memorable" learning experiences for school-goers.

The inspector found that a "powerful Christian vision" resonated with staff and pupils who all "thrive" and are "proud" to be a part of the school community.

It was noted that school-goers are offered a "breadth of leadership roles" such as peer supporters, who offer wellbeing guidance.

Pupils were found to "love learning" and readily spoke of the subjects they enjoy, while leaders "champion staff" by encouraging them to "let their talents shine".

The report further noted that the teaching of Religious Education at the school was "highly prioritised" and was formed of an "engaging" and "challenging" curriculum.

Overall, the inspector concluded that the school was "living up to its foundation as a Church school".

Head of school Lauren Smith said: "We are immensely proud of our school's achievements in the SIAMS inspection.

"It reflects our commitment to integrating our Christian ethos in every aspect of school life, from curriculum to community engagement.

"Whilst we continuously strive for academic excellence, it is equally important for us to nurture our children’s moral development and ensure they have exciting, memorable experiences at school.

"The success of the SIAMS inspection is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, pupils, and the wider school community.

"The positive feedback serves as a motivation to the team at St Martin’s to further enhance provision for the children so they can let their light shine."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, passed on her congratulations to the school.

She said: "This is a very good SIAMS report which demonstrates the positive impact that St Martin's is having on its pupils.

"SIAMS inspections are very exacting, and I would like to congratulate Lauren Smith and everyone connected to St Martin's on their success."

The SIAMS inspection is an Ofsted Section 48 inspection that all schools designated as having a religious character have to undergo on a regular basis.