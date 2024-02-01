School music studios named after inspirational teacher who died 20 years ago

Dilys Lane was a familiar figure in the Midlands theatre scene and was an inspirational teacher at Stourport High School.

After unveiling the school's £100,000 remodelled music block it has been officially named Memory Lane Studios, in recognition of the impact Dilys Lane had on many students.

The dedicated teacher collapsed and died, aged 56, after snorkelling while visiting her daughter on the island of Bali, in the Indian Ocean, in August 2001.

The school’s head of music, Steve McCarthy, was one of her students and was waiting for his GCSE results when the shocking news of her death was announced.

He said: “Dilys was truly inspirational and the number of people who still talk about her and the impact she had is amazing.”

Students using the new Memory Lane Studios

Past pupils took to Facebook after reading about the naming of the studios after her.

Hayley Jordan said: “How lovely to remember such a wonderful lady. She played a big part in my high school years.”

Lucie Taylor said: “I can still hear her voice now, she was a warm, wonderful woman. Born to teach and inspire. Thank you Dilys for that fire in your belly, it was wonderful to be around.”

The investment in the music block has seen the number of practice rooms increase from five to nine,the installation of a purpose-built recording studio and a Mac computer suite with the latest music- making software.

Mr McCarthy said: “We are extremely fortunate that the school sees the value of music and performing arts. The new block is phenomenal and to also have a computer suite with industry- standard software is incredible.

“These fantastic facilities open opportunities for all our key stage three students to become involved in making music. We have doubled the number of students taking music GCSE this year and we have lots of school bands and soloists, who showcase their talents at events throughout the year.”