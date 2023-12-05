Black Country school back open after problem involving 'no running water'

Ormiston South Wolverhampton and Bilston Academy was back open today (Tuesday) after the issue was resolved.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Academy Trust, said: “Due to an unforeseen utility issue we unfortunately had to close the academy to all students today.

“Our staff have been working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and, in the meantime, have ensured that remote learning was in place for all students."

The spokesman added: “The issue has now been resolved, and we look forward to welcoming students and staff back into school tomorrow morning.”

A parent of two children who attend the academy had to rearrange childcare due to the closure.

She said: "I thought we we past the days of when a bit of snow would close all the schools, but we were told there was no running water.

"After the lockdown all the children are used to working from home and just because the building is closed does not mean children can have the day off."