Wolverhampton school rated one of the best according to prestigious guide

The 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide has been released, offering a list of this year's highest-achieving secondary schools in the UK, ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.

And taking the title of the eighth best independent school in the West Midlands is Wolverhampton Grammar School.

The Compton Road school, which teaches boys and girls aged between four and 18, also scored 152nd nationally in the same category.

The Parent Power guide is a searchable national database made up of more than 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

It also includes an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, enabling parents to compare the performance of a particular school against others in the same area, in addition to links to recent inspection reports.

Helen Davis, editor of The Sunday Times guide, said: "The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results.

"We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.

"The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish.

"Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.

"This year Parent Power includes details on extracurricular clubs, wellbeing initiatives and school lunch menus – chicken katsu seems to be the dish of the day."

The top 10 state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the region according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024:

King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire – also ranked number nine nationally.

King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Boys, Birmingham – also ranked number 13 nationally.

King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham – also ranked number 20 nationally.

Sutton Coldfield Grammar School for Girls, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham – also ranked number 29 nationally.

Stratford Girl's Grammar School, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire – also ranked number 30 nationally.

Rugby High School, Rugby, Warwickshire – also ranked number 47 nationally.

King Edward VI Five Ways School, Birmingham – also ranked number 48 nationally.

Bishop Vesey's Grammar School, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham – also ranked number 54 nationally.

Newport Girls' High School, Newport, Shropshire – also ranked number 64 nationally.

St Paul's School for Girls, Edgbaston, Birmingham – also ranked number 90 nationally.

The region's top five comprehensive schools according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024:

St Paul's School for Girls, Edgbaston, Birmingham – also ranked number 90 nationally against all state secondary schools.

Arden Academy, Solihull – also ranked number 167 nationally against all state secondary schools.

North Leamington School, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire – also ranked number 172 nationally against all state secondary schools.

Kenilworth School, Kenilworth, Warwickshire – also ranked number 206 nationally against all state secondary schools.

Kings Norton Girls' School and Sixth Form, Kings Norton, Birmingham – also ranked number 209 nationally against all state secondary schools.

The top 10 independent schools in the region according to The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024:

King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham – also ranked number 10 nationally.

Concord College, Shrewsbury, Shropshire – also ranked number 48 nationally.

King Edward's School, Birmingham – also ranked number 52 nationally.

King's High School, Warwick, Warwickshire – also ranked number 116 nationally.

Solihull School, Solihull – also ranked number 135 nationally.

Royal Grammar School (RGS) Worcester, Worcestershire – also ranked number 139 nationally.

The King's School, Worcester, Worcestershire – also ranked number 143 nationally.

Wolverhampton Grammar School, Wolverhampton – also ranked number 152 nationally.

Edgbaston High School for Girls, Edgbaston, Birmingham – also ranked number 154 nationally.

Warwick School, Warwickshire – also ranked number 160 nationally.

The schools in the region hailed with awards in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024 include:

Secondary School of the Year 2024: King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham.

Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024: King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Comprehensive School of the Year 2024: Arden Academy, Solihull.

Independent School of the Year 2024: Concord College, Acton Burnell, Shrewsbury.

Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024: King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham.

The Parent Power Guide can now be read online at thetimes.co.uk/schools-league-table

It will also be available as a print supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday.